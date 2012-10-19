FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Pão de Açúcar taps new vice chairman in statute overhaul
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 1:20 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Pão de Açúcar taps new vice chairman in statute overhaul

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Company changes statutes, bows to Casino’s demands

* Picks Strasser to fill new vice chairman position

BRASILIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Grupo Pão de Açúcar on Thursday approved the creation of a vice chairman position, in a victory for Casino Guichard Perrachon SA as it moves to reassert its control of Brazil’s largest diversified retailer.

Stakeholders unanimously elected board member Arnaud Strasser as vice chairman, according to a securities filing. Among the changes in statute was the creation of a corporate governance committee and the removal of a requirement for elected board members to own shares in the company.

Casino, France’s No. 2 retailer, won control of Pão de Açúcar in June, which was until then tightly controlled by Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz and his family. Diniz, a son of the retailer’s founder, is currently Pão de Açúcar’s chairman.

Diniz and Casino fell out last year after Diniz tried to merge the company with Carrefour without Casino’s approval. Carrefour is Casino’s arch rival in France.

Casino, which first invested in Pão de Açúcar in 1999, is betting on Brazil as a key pillar in its strategy to expand in fast-growing emerging markets at a time of muted consumer spending in Europe.

Shares of Pão de Açúcar rose 1.1 percent on Thursday to 96.55 reais. The stock rose 50 percent over the past year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
