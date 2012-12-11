Brazil's Pão de Açúcar sees revenue up 52 pct by 2015-report

* Company sees 87.5 billion reais in revenue in 2015-Valor

* Capital spending to reach 3.2 billion reais

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA , Brazil’s biggest diversified retailer, expects gross revenue to rise 52.4 percent by 2015 to 87.5 billion reais ($42.1 billion), local newspaper Valor Economico said on Tuesday.

The forecast will be discussed and probably approved on Friday at a board meeting, Valor added, without naming the source of the information.

The company expects to increase revenue by opening about 120 new Minimercado Extra convenience stores a year and more than 40 branches of its Assai wholesale arm over the next three years.

Capital spending will rise to 3.2 billion reais in 2015 from about 1.8 billion reais in 2012, the report said.

Growing capital spending by Brazilian retailers contrasts with stagnant industrial investment, as weak global growth, transportation bottlenecks and a heavy tax burden choke the competitiveness of local manufacturers.

A spokeswoman for Pão de Açúcar was not immediately available for comment.