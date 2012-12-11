FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Pão de Açúcar sees revenue up 52 pct by 2015-report
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Pão de Açúcar sees revenue up 52 pct by 2015-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Company sees 87.5 billion reais in revenue in 2015-Valor

* Capital spending to reach 3.2 billion reais

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA , Brazil’s biggest diversified retailer, expects gross revenue to rise 52.4 percent by 2015 to 87.5 billion reais ($42.1 billion), local newspaper Valor Economico said on Tuesday.

The forecast will be discussed and probably approved on Friday at a board meeting, Valor added, without naming the source of the information.

The company expects to increase revenue by opening about 120 new Minimercado Extra convenience stores a year and more than 40 branches of its Assai wholesale arm over the next three years.

Capital spending will rise to 3.2 billion reais in 2015 from about 1.8 billion reais in 2012, the report said.

Growing capital spending by Brazilian retailers contrasts with stagnant industrial investment, as weak global growth, transportation bottlenecks and a heavy tax burden choke the competitiveness of local manufacturers.

A spokeswoman for Pão de Açúcar was not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.