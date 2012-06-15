FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Pao de Acucar in arbitration over Globex
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Retailer’s 2009 takeover challenged by former owner

* News of arbitration comes before Casino takes reins

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar said on Thursday it has been called into arbitration over its takeover of home appliances retailer Globex in 2009.

Pão de Açúcar did not specify in a securities filing why it was being called into arbitration by Morzan Empreendimentos, which represented owners of Globex’s Ponto Frio chain prior to its takeover by a subsidiary of Pao de Acucar.

Pão de Açúcar said the terms of the 2009 contract for the purchase of about 70 percent of Globex were confidential.

“The clauses of the accord between the companies were honored and there was no question pending or yet to be discussed among the parties,” the company said in the filing.

News of the arbitration suit comes a week before French retailer Casino is set to become the controlling owner of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, after an ownership struggle that reduced the influence of the Brazilian retailer’s founding Diniz family.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
