Brazil's Pão de Açúcar's Christmas sales could rise to 8 pct-CEO
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 6:00 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's Pão de Açúcar's Christmas sales could rise to 8 pct-CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA , Brazil’s biggest diversified retailer, expects Christmas season sales to rise 7 percent to 8 percent from last year, Chief Executive Enéas Pestana said on Thursday.

The forecast suggests retailers may finish this year stronger than 2011, when increasingly indebted consumers spend more of their year-end bonuses to pay down debts.

Pestana told reporters at a conference in Brasilia that he expected a late rush of sales next month when workers receive bonuses.

He said he expects Pão de Açúcar’s investments to rise in 2013 from this year, when the retailer has outlined capital spending of 1.8 billion reais ($857 million), up from 1.6 billion reais in 2011.

Growing capital spending by Brazilian retailers contrast with stagnant industrial investments, as weak global growth, transportation bottlenecks and a heavy tax burden choke the competitiveness of local manufacturers.

Shares of Pão de Açúcar rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday to 91.67 reais, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.2 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
