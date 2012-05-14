FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Casino taking control of Brazil's Pão de Açúcar
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

Casino taking control of Brazil's Pão de Açúcar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon said on Monday it was exercising its right to become the controlling owner of Brazil’s Grupo Pão de Açúcar in June.

Casino said in a statement that Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri will become chairman of Wilkes, the holding company that controls Pão de Açúcar. Casino confirmed that the Brazilian retailer’s chairman, Abílio Diniz, will still name a majority of Pão de Açúcar’s board.

Casino said it was exercising its right in the Wilkes shareholder agreement with Diniz to buy one common share in the holding company, giving it control of the Brazilian retailer.

