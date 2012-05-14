UPDATE 1-France's Casino taking over Brazil's Pão de Açúcar

* France’s Casino says taking control of Wilkes

* Wilkes is holding company that runs retailer Pão de Açúcar

* Casino to name most of Pão de Açúcar board

By Brad Haynes and Cesar Bianconi

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon took a key step on Monday in its plan to take control of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, stripping its estranged partner in the company of the right to name most of the board members at Brazil’s largest retailer.

Casino Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri will become chairman of Wilkes, the holding company that controls Pão de Açúcar, replacing Casino’s partner, Brazilian tycoon Abílio Diniz. Casino also said in a note that it would buy one common share in the holding company from Diniz, giving the French company control of both Wilkes and Pão de Açúcar.

Casino will name most of the retailer’s board, in a move that may overshadow some of Diniz’s influence on strategy at Pão de Açúcar. Casino and Diniz fell out about a year ago, when the latter sought a merger between Pão de Açúcar and the Brazilian unit of Casino’s arch-rival Carrefour.

The rift with Casino means Diniz, the architect of Pão de Açúcar’s rise to market leadership, is slowly losing his voice in the company that his father founded in 1948. In recent days, Casino ousted Diniz from Casino’s board.

Ties between Naouri and Diniz date back from 1999, when Casino bought a minority stake in the Brazilian retailer.

Casino said in the statement it “reaffirms its total support and trust of the extraordinary management of Grupo Pão de Açúcar and its long-term commitment to Brazil.”

Pão de Açúcar shares closed 1.8 percent lower in Sao Paulo on Monday, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 3.2 percent. Casino shares fell 2.8 percent in Paris.