SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil’s biggest diversified retailer, expects gross sales in 2012 to exceed 57.2 billion reais ($29.7 billion), according to a presentation to analysts to discuss first-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

The retailer posted a 26 percent jump in first-quarter net income as sales climbed and profit margins at its wholesale units widened.