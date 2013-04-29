FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil retailer Pão de Açúcar profit rises 70 pct from year ago
April 29, 2013 / 11:41 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil retailer Pão de Açúcar profit rises 70 pct from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil’s biggest diversified retailer, said on Monday that first-quarter net income rose 70 percent from a year earlier to 275 million reais ($138 million), according to a securities filing.

Profit beat an average forecast of 244 million reais in a Reuters survey of eight analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 11 percent to 862 million reais, slightly below an average estimate of 874 million reais.

