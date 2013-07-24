FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil retailer Pão de Açúcar's profits falls 69 pct
July 24, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil retailer Pão de Açúcar's profits falls 69 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil’s biggest retailer, said in a securities filing on Wednesday that second-quarter net income fell 69 percent from a year earlier to 77 million reais ($35 million).

Profit missed an average estimate of 212 million reais in a Reuters survey of five analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 24 percent to 609 million reais from a year earlier. It also came in below the average estimate of 812 million reais.

