Brazil retailer Pão de Açúcar's profits falls 69 pct

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil’s biggest retailer, said in a securities filing on Wednesday that second-quarter net income fell 69 percent from a year earlier to 77 million reais ($35 million).

Profit missed an average estimate of 212 million reais in a Reuters survey of five analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 24 percent to 609 million reais from a year earlier. It also came in below the average estimate of 812 million reais.