Brazil retailer Pão de Açúcar profit up 70 pct from year ago

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil’s biggest retailer, reported a third-quarter profit of 357 million reais($165 million), up 70 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Net income attributable to controlling shareholders came to 282 million reais, beating an average estimate of 241 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 30 percent to 1.036 billion reais, above an average forecast of 960 million.