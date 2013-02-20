FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Pão de Açúcar beats profit forecasts
February 20, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Pão de Açúcar beats profit forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil’s biggest retailer, said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income rose 36 percent from a year earlier to 539 million reais ($275 million), according to a securities filing.

Profit beat an average forecast of 408 million reais in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 34 percent to 1.323 billion reais, above an average estimate of 1.2 billion reais.

