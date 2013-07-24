UPDATE 1-Brazil retailer Pão de Açúcar's profit down on tax, labor costs

* Provisions push net income 69 percent lower than year ago

* France’s Casino looking closer at books since taking over

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil’s biggest retailer, posted a 69 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday as it set aside cash for possible tax, labor and merger expenses that had not been accounted for.

The second-quarter net income of 77 million reais ($35 million) missed an average estimate of 212 million reais in a Reuters survey of five analysts.

Excluding the one-time provisions and results from real estate operations, Pão de Açúcar said profit would have jumped 36 percent from a year ago to 327 million reais.

French group Casino Guichard Perrachon, which got control of Pão de Açúcar in June last year, has shaken up management at the Brazilian retailer and taken a closer look at its books.

In particular, outside consultants reassessed the effects of the merger that formed appliance and home furnishing unit Via Varejo SA. The division has underperformed since it was created two years ago, but recent regulatory clearance has unleashed a wave of consolidation and cost savings for the unit.

Via Varejo’s strong sales, slimmer management and operating efficiency helped the group add 95 million reais to the group’s bottom line in the second quarter, helping to avoid a net loss.

Pão de Açúcar’s supermarket business has faced more pressure as inflation eats into Brazilians’ paychecks and batters consumer confidence. Still, Pão de Açúcar’s leading market position and diversified retail operations have allowed it to post solid results despite the fragile economy.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 24 percent to 609 million reais from a year earlier, below the average estimate of 812 million reais.

Without one-time provisions and accounting adjustments, EBITDA would have climbed 21 percent to 958 million reais.