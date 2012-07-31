FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Papa John's results beat estimates, raises FY forecast again
July 31, 2012

Papa John's results beat estimates, raises FY forecast again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.61 vs est $0.56

* Q2 rev $318.6 mln vs est $311.1 mln

* Sees FY EPS to $2.45-$2.55 vs est $2.52

* Shares up 7 pct in after-market trade

July 31 (Reuters) - Papa John’s International Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results as more patrons ate at its pizza chains, prompting it to raise its full-year earnings outlook for the second time.

The company raised its earnings outlook range for fiscal 2012 by 5 cents to between $2.45 and $2.55 per share. Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $2.52 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s earnings rose to $14.8 million, or 61 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $12.1 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at Papa John‘s, which competes with Yum Brands Inc’s Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza Inc, rose 8.5 percent to $318.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 56 cents per share on revenue of $311.1 million.

Comparable-restaurant sales rose 5.7 percent for North America and 6.1 percent for its international segment.

Domino’s also reported a higher second-quarter profit on robust sales at its established international restaurants and a rise in U.S. restaurant margins.

Shares of Louisville, Kentucky-based Papa John’s rose 7 percent in after-market trade. They had closed at $51.01 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

