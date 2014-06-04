FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PNG kina spikes, traders say new trading band introduced
June 4, 2014

PNG kina spikes, traders say new trading band introduced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 4 (Reuters) - The Papua New Guinea kina jumped 18 percent on Wednesday after traders said the South Pacific country had introduced new trading band arrangements following a steep and prolonged fall in the currency.

“Authorised Foreign Exchange Dealers in PNG to quote Kina against United States Dollar within a band of 150 basis points; 75 basis points either side of the trading band reference rate currently $0.4130,” one authorised FX dealer said in a note, obtained by Reuters.

The kina last traded at $0.4055, according to Thomson Reuters data, the bottom of the allowed band.

The Bank of Papua New Guinea was not immediately available for comment. Bank South Pacific, a PNG commercial bank, carried notice of the instructions on its website. www.bsp.com.pg/ (Reporting by Brent Hansen and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)

