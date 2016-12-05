BRIEF-Apeloa Pharma's unit plans to set up U.S. unit for $1 mln
* Says its unit plans to set up U.S. unit JT Pharmaceutical Inc with registered capital of $1 million
SYDNEY Dec 5 ExxonMobil expects to deliver 7.9 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas from Papua New Guinea this year, around 14 percent above nameplate capacity of its PNG LNG plant, the company's PNG head said on Monday.
The company, which operates PNG LNG and is the biggest owner, said it expects to be able to produce at 16 percent above nameplate capacity of 6.9 million tonnes a year, ExxonMobil's PNG managing director Andrew Barry said at a conference in Sydney.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)
MELBOURNE, Dec 5 Aluminium maker Alcoa said on Monday it was assessing the impact of a power outage last week at its Portland smelter in Australia that forced it to halt a potline, adding that it was facing 'substantial challenges'.
SYDNEY, Dec 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia edged higher in November from the same month last year and looked set to clinch another year of records, thanks in part to stellar demand for pick up trucks.