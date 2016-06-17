FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Papua New Guinea hires for bond investor meetings
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2016 / 1:31 AM / a year ago

Papua New Guinea hires for bond investor meetings

Ina Zhou, Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, June 17 (IFR) - The Independent State of Papua New Guinea GVD-PG, rated B2/B+ (Moody‘s/S&P), has hired ANZ, Bank of China, JP Morgan and Societe Generale to arrange fixed income investor meetings in London, Boston and New York, starting on June 21.

The roadshow could lead to an offshore bond market debut. PNG hired Barclays, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan for an offering of US dollar bonds three years ago, but that deal never came to fruition.

State-owned National Petroleum (NPCP) last year hired advisers to discuss a major fundraising programme, with the aim of eventually going to the bond market. (Reporting by Ina Zhou, Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.