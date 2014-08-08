China's PNG nickel mine shutdown unlikely to impact 2014 output

MELBOURNE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A Chinese-owned nickel mine in Papua New Guinea, which was shut for a few days following an attack by armed villagers, should still be able to meet its target of 22,000 tonnes of nickel in 2014, the mine’s minority partner said on Friday.

“The operator has advised Highlands that it does not anticipate the incident will have any material impact on the annual forecast production for 2014,” Highlands Pacific Ltd said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

The $2.1 billion Kurumbukari mine was attacked by villagers on Monday, who caused A$4 million ($3.7 million) in damage to mining and office equipment, Highlands said.

The mine, operated by Ramu NiCo, which is majority-owned and run by Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd (MCC), would be shut for four to five days, while the Basamuk process plant would continue to run, Highlands said.