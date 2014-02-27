FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil Search buys 23 pct stake in PNG gas fields for $900 mln
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 4 years ago

Oil Search buys 23 pct stake in PNG gas fields for $900 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Oil Search Ltd agreed on Thursday to acquire a 23 percent stake for $900 million in two Papua New Guinea gas fields that could feed a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the country or supply gas to ExxonMobil’s PNG LNG project.

The deal gives Oil Search a stake in the Elk and Antelope gas fields alongside a rival PNG firm, InterOil, which brought in French giant Total SA as a partner last December in a deal worth up to $3.6 billion.

Oil Search said it would fund its acquisition by issuing 149 million new shares at A$8.20 a share to the Papua New Guinea government, allowing the government to retain a strategic stake in the company after giving up a A$1.68 billion stake to Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co.

“The PNG government is supportive of the development of all PNG hydrocarbon resources, including Elk/Antelope, in the earliest practical timeframe and we look forward to working with them and our joint venture partners to ensure the optimal outcome,” Oil Search said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.