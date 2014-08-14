FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

Paradise Entertainment signs distribution deal with slot machine maker IGT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Macau gaming services company Paradise Entertainment Ltd said on Thursday it has signed a three-year deal with slot machine maker International Game Technology to expand distribution of gaming systems in North America and Macau.

Paradise, whose LT Game unit is the dominant provider of electronic gaming terminals in Macau with a 60 percent market share, has machines installed in most of Macau’s 35 casinos.

There was no dollar value provided for the deal.

Reporting By Farah Master and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
