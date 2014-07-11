FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Paradise offers treasury shares in 286 bln won deal-term sheet
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 11, 2014 / 1:49 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea's Paradise offers treasury shares in 286 bln won deal-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - South Korean casino operator Paradise Co Ltd has offered 7.5 million treasury shares in a 285.8 billion won ($281.2 million) block sale, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Friday.

The shares, offered at 38,100 won each, were at a 4 percent discount to Thursday’s closing price of 39,700, near its record intra-day high in late June.

Paradise said in a separate regulatory filing that the funds raised would be used for operations but could also be partly used to fund acquisition.

Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunner of the block sale.

$1 = 1016.5000 South Korean Won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
