FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paragon Offshore to file for bankruptcy
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2016 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

Paragon Offshore to file for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Paragon Offshore Plc said it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on or before Feb. 14, becoming the first U.S. energy-related company to seek court protection from creditors this year amid a plunge in oil prices.

The Houston-based driller, which has rigs around the world, has been struggling with a heavy debt load.

Paragon decided not to make a $15.4 million bond interest payment due Jan. 15, triggering a 30-day grace period before default.

Paragon had $732 million in cash at Sept. 30, according to public filings. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Jessica DiNapoli in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.