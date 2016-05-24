UK lender Paragon's first-half profit rises

May 24 (Reuters) - British lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a rise in first-half profit and said it expected to see relative benefits from the tax changes announced for the buy-to-let mortgage market.

Paragon said underlying profit rose 12.5 percent to 71.9 million pounds ($104.15 million) in the six months ended March 31.

Its banking unit also reported a maiden profit during the period.