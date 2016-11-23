UK lender Paragon's full-year profit rises

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc posted a 6.7 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on the back of strong customer demand and new business activity, despite tax changes and uncertainty due to Britain's vote to leave the EU.

The lender's Idem Capital division, a consumer debt buyer and servicer of third-party loans, has seen some activity levels return after a post-Brexit hold-off as a majority of expected transactions were put on hold over the summer and activity declined.

Paragon, a British lender that has been diversifying its business from its core buy-to-let mortgage market, said pretax profit rose to 143.2 million pounds ($177.6 million) for the year ended Sept. 30 from 134.2 million pounds a year earlier.

"Whilst the year has been disrupted by fiscal and regulatory changes, as well as political and macro economic factors, our customers' performance has been exemplary and new business activity has seen encouraging growth recently," Chief Executive Nigel Terrington said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8063 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)