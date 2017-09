Nov 25 (Reuters) - Paragon Group Of Companies Plc

* FY pretax profit rose 17.2 percent to 122.8 million STG

* Final dividend 6 pence per share

* Total dividend 9 pence per share

* FY basic EPS 31.9 pence

Strong new lending and debt purchase pipelines, together with development of paragon bank, present significant growth prospects