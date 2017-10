NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Paraguay has agreed to sell $500 million in 10-year international bonds on Thursday at a yield of 4.625 percent in its debut on global credit markets, Thomson Reuters news service IFR reported.

Paraguay, one of South America’s poorest and most unstable nations is expected to see a strong economic rebound this year and the government is keen to tap increased investor interest in smaller emerging market issuers.