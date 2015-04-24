FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paraguay to tap 4.625% 2023S for US$280m -source
April 24, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

Paraguay to tap 4.625% 2023S for US$280m -source

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Paraguay is set to reopen its 4.625% 2023 bond today through bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan.

The borrower has capped the deal’s size at US$280m and is approaching investors with initial price thoughts of 4.25% area.

The 144A/RegS senior unsecured bond is rated Ba1/BB/BB by Moody‘s, S&P and Fitch. Proceeds are being used to fund infrastructure and capital expenditures as well refinance outstanding debt. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Anthony Rodriguez and Michael Gambale)

