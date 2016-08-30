FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Paraguay says to issue $558 mln in bonds next year
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

Paraguay says to issue $558 mln in bonds next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASUNCION, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Paraguay plans to issue $558 million in bonds next year, 25 percent less than issuance planned in full year 2016, Finance Minister Santiago Pena told reporters on Tuesday, as he submitted the government's 2017 budget bill to Congress.

The $12.57 billion budget request is 4 percent more than this year's spending plan. The document forecasts 3.8 percent economic growth in 2017 with 4.5 percent inflation.

"There will be bond issuance," Pena told reporters. "We are talking about $558 million."

A year ago, Congress approved $740 million in bond issuance as part of Paraguay's 2016 budget. The South American grains exporting country has a total $2.38 billion in outstanding international bonds.

Congress has until the end of the year to approve the budget proposal. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Editing by Alan Crosby)

