Paraguay launches US$1bn 30-year bond at 6.10% yield

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Paraguay is set to raise US$1bn via a 30-year bond launched at a final yield of 6.10%, according to market sources.

Final terms came tight to the official guidance range of 6.125% to 6.250% and inside initial price indications of 6.375% area released earlier on Monday.

Paraguay, rated Ba2/BB/BB-, will use proceeds to finance infrastructure and energy projects as well as to provide support for certain sectors of the economy.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are lead managers on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price later on Monday.