Paraguay prices US$1bn 30-year bond at par to yield 6.1%

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Paraguay has priced a US$1bn 30-year bond at par to yield of 6.10%, according to market sources.

Final terms came tight to the official guidance range of 6.125% to 6.250% and inside initial price indications of 6.375% area released earlier on Monday.

The issue, which will mature on August 11, 2044, priced at a spread of 281.6bp over US Treasuries.

Paraguay, rated Ba2/BB/BB-, will use proceeds to finance infrastructure and energy projects.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are lead managers on the 144A/Reg S transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)