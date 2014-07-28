FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paraguay hires BAML and JP Morgan for new dollar bond
July 28, 2014

Paraguay hires BAML and JP Morgan for new dollar bond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - Paraguay, rated Ba2 by Moody‘s, BB by Standard & Poor’s and BB- by Fitch, has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan for a US dollar-denominated bond, according to a lead manager.

The Latin American sovereign will meet investors in the US and London between Tuesday and Friday before selling a potential 144A/Reg S transaction.

Members of the Paraguayan delegation, which will split into two teams, include German Rojas, minister of finance, and Carlos Fernandez, president of the central bank. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)

