FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paraguay's economy seen growing 4.5 percent in 2015 - gov't budget
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Paraguay's economy seen growing 4.5 percent in 2015 - gov't budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Paraguay’s economy will grow an estimated 4.5 percent in 2015, slightly slower than this year, and inflation is seen at 5 percent, according to the South American country’s 2015 budget which was submitted to Congress on Thursday.

Next year’s budget, the first compiled by the government of President Horacio Cartes who took office in August 2013, forecast a budget deficit of 1.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product, with tax revenues seen growing 14.3 percent on this year.

Paraguay’s central bank predicts economic growth of 4.8 percent in 2014.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s in June raised Paraguay’s sovereign credit rating to BB, reflecting an expectation for continuity in policymaking and a stable outlook. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.