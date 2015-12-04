Paraguay's economy grows 2 pct in 3rd quarter -central bank

ASUNCION, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Paraguay’s economy expanded 2.0 percent in the third quarter of 2015 compared with the same period last year, led by a rise in farming and industrial output, the central bank said on Friday.

The bank said the June-Sept economic data left economic growth for the first nine months of the year at 3.3 percent.

Soy producing Paraguay cut its growth forecast for 2015 to 3.7 in October from a previous 4.0 percent estimate, blaming low commodity prices and recession in key trade partner Brazil. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Bernard Orr)