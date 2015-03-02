Paraguay GDP seen growing 3 pct in 2015, 3.2 pct in 2016 -cenbank

ASUNCION, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Paraguay’s economy will grow 3 percent this year and 3.2 percent in 2016 despite adverse external conditions for the soy-exporting nation, the head of the central bank said in a presentation to economists on Wednesday.

Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos also said consumer prices in the world’s No. 4 soybean exporter would rise about 2.6 percent in 2015 and 4.3 percent next year.

Farmers throughout South American are struggling with low international prices for staples like soy, wheat and corn. Paraguay in particular has been affected by economic problems in neighboring Brazil, its main trade partner. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Editing by Dan Grebler)