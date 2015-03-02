FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paraguay GDP seen growing 3 pct in 2015, 3.2 pct in 2016 -cenbank
December 9, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

Paraguay GDP seen growing 3 pct in 2015, 3.2 pct in 2016 -cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASUNCION, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Paraguay’s economy will grow 3 percent this year and 3.2 percent in 2016 despite adverse external conditions for the soy-exporting nation, the head of the central bank said in a presentation to economists on Wednesday.

Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos also said consumer prices in the world’s No. 4 soybean exporter would rise about 2.6 percent in 2015 and 4.3 percent next year.

Farmers throughout South American are struggling with low international prices for staples like soy, wheat and corn. Paraguay in particular has been affected by economic problems in neighboring Brazil, its main trade partner. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
