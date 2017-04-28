FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Paraguay central bank raises 2017 growth outlook to 4.2 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 4 months ago

Paraguay central bank raises 2017 growth outlook to 4.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASUNCION, April 28 (Reuters) - Paraguay's central bank raised its forecast for the country's 2017 growth to 4.2 percent on Friday, up from a previous estimate of 3.7 percent, driven by larger agricultural output in the soy- and beef-exporting nation.

Last week, central bank chief Carlos Fernandez told Reuters in an interview the economy would grow just over 4 percent. The Finance Ministry also expects growth in the landlocked South American country to reach 4.2 percent this year. (Reporting by Mariel Cristaldo; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.