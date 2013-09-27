FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paraguay GDP up 13.3 pct in Q2 vs year ago -central bank
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2013 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

Paraguay GDP up 13.3 pct in Q2 vs year ago -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Paraguay’s gross domestic product expanded 13.3 percent in the second quarter as the country’s key agriculture sector recovered from a harsh 2012 drought, the central bank said on Friday.

Paraguay is the world’s fourth biggest soybean exporter, after neighboring Brazil, Argentina and top global supplier the United States.

“The economy has grown for five consecutive quarters, thanks in large part to the recovery of the farm sector,” the central bank’s national accounts chief, Rodi Ozuna, told reporters.

Excluding agriculture, Paraguay’s GDP expanded 8.2 percent in the second quarter, propelled by an 8.2 percent rise in manufacturing, a 10.5 percent climb in construction, and an 11 percent pop in the services sector, Ozuna said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.