Paraguay finance minister quits, replacement tapped -local media
January 2, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Paraguay finance minister quits, replacement tapped -local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASUNCION, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Paraguay’s finance minister, German Rojas, has resigned for personal reasons and will be replaced by a senior central bank official, local media reported on Friday.

Rojas is the first minister to quit the Cabinet of President Horacio Cartes since the conservative leader took office in August 2013.

Rojas will be replaced by Santiago Pena, a U.S.-trained economist who worked for the International Monetary Fund in Washington for three years before taking up his job as one of four directors serving under the central bank’s president in 2012. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Editing by Richard Lough and W Simon)

