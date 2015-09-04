FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paraguay economy contracted 1.2 pct in Q2 vs Q1 -cenbank
September 4, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

Paraguay economy contracted 1.2 pct in Q2 vs Q1 -cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASUNCION, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Paraguay’s economy shrank 1.2 percent in the second quarter versus the first three months of 2015, the central bank said on Friday, citing a decline in electricity, soy and beef exports.

Gross domestic product for the world’s No. 4 soybean supplier nevertheless grew 2.2 percent in the second three months of the year versus the same 2014 period, it said.

The bank expects economic growth of 4 percent for full-year 2015. (Reporting by Mariel Cristaldo; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

