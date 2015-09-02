FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paraguay August inflation at 3.9 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Paraguay August inflation at 3.9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASUNCION, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Paraguay rose to 3.9 percent in August from 3.6 percent in July despite consumer prices edging marginally lower during the month, the central bank said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, Paraguay’s consumer price index fell 0.1 percent, led lower by a dip in the price of essential foodstuffs including cereals, flour and milk as local supplies increased.

The central bank aims to keep inflation in 2015 at 4.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.