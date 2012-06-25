UPDATE 1-S&P places Paraguay on CreditWatch negative

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s on Monday placed Paraguay on CreditWatch negative, citing political and economic uncertainty in the wake of the impeachment of President Fernando Lugo.

“The CreditWatch Negative reflects the rising credit risks due to the possible political and economic ramifications of the abrupt change in government, and the exit of key economic officials in the government,” S&P said in a statement.

“The abrupt change in political leadership and key economic positions raises uncertainty about the implementation of economic policies in a country with relatively weak public institutions,” the statement added.

Paraguay’s Congress removed Lugo from office late last week after a lightning-quick impeachment that he said was tantamount to a coup but pledged to accept.

The new center-right president swore in his cabinet on Monday as neighboring nations intensified diplomatic pressure over the removal of Lugo.

“In addition, Paraguay’s main trading partners (Argentina and Brazil) have threatened economic sanctions that, if put in place, would damage economic prospects and lead to worsening fiscal and external indicators, which to date have been two of Paraguay’s main supporting credit factors,” the S&P statement noted.

But “solid levels” of foreign exchange reserves and the Paraguayan government’s low net debt levels “mitigate short-term problems in rolling over its debt.”

S&P expects to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months, the statement said.

The agency currently rates Paraguay BB-minus.