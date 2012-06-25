FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P puts Paraguay on CreditWatch negative
June 25, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

S&P puts Paraguay on CreditWatch negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s on Monday placed Paraguay on CreditWatch negative, citing political and economic uncertainty in the wake of the impeachment of President Fernando Lugo.

“The CreditWatch Negative reflects the rising credit risks due to the possible political and economic ramifications of the abrupt change in government, and the exit of key economic officials in the government,” S&P said in a statement.

“The abrupt change in political leadership and key economic positions raises uncertainty about the implementation of economic policies in a country with relatively weak public institutions,” the statement added.

Paraguay’s Congress removed Lugo from office late last week after a lightning-quick impeachment that he said was tantamount to a coup but pledged to accept.

S&P expects to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months, the statement said.� 

