Paraguay's soy harvest nears end, output seen above 8 mln tonnes

By Mariel Cristaldo

ASUNCION, March 22 (Reuters) - Paraguay’s soy farmers should harvest a record 2012/13 crop of more than 8 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Friday as the harvest nears its end.

While the South American country’s harvests are small when compared with those of neighboring soy giants Argentina and Brazil, production this season is forecast at roughly twice last season’s drought-hit crop.

With 90 percent of the crop already gathered, average yields are running at between 2.7 tonnes and 2.8 tonnes per hectare. In some areas, yields of 4.0 tonnes were achieved.

“We’ve got very good productivity levels, above the historic average of 2.6 tonnes per hectare. It’s a good year, with about 3 million hectares and good yields,” said Edgar Mayeregger, director of the agriculture ministry’s risk management unit.

He said the government maintained its forecast for a crop of more than 8 million tonnes and would fine-tune its production numbers in the coming weeks. Farming groups expect similar production.

While the bumper crop has not exceeded the country’s storage capacity, exporters in the landlocked country are concerned about loading delays at ports in Argentina and Uruguay.

Sonia Tomassone, a trade adviser at the Paraguayan Chamber of Grains and Oilseeds Exporters (CAPECO), said grain cargoes are being delayed by between 20 and 45 days. That is causing transport costs to rise sharply.

“The problem we’ve got is that the four countries in the region have got an abundant harvest and port investments haven’t been made,” she said.

About 60 percent of Paraguay’s soybean exports are shipped via terminals in Argentina’s San Lorenzo port area. Most of the rest are exported via Nueva Palmira in Uruguay.