August 31, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

REPEAT-Swiss court holds fire on Russian paralympic athletes' Rio ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Court declined on Wednesday to issue a preliminary injunction that would have let Russian Paralympic athletes compete at the Rio Games next month, saying instead it will rule later on the team's ban due to state-sponsored doping.

Russia is appealing the International Paralympics Committee's decision this month to ban its athletes from the Sept. 7-18 competition.

After losing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne last week, Russia took its case to the Swiss tribunal.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
