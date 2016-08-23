FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian PM Medvedev: CAS decision on paralympics a blow to all disabled people
August 23, 2016

Russian PM Medvedev: CAS decision on paralympics a blow to all disabled people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold a ban on Russia's participation in next month's Rio Paralympics was "cynical" and a blow to all disabled people.

Earlier on Tuesday Russia lost an appeal against its ban from the Paralympics because of a state-sponsored doping programme.

"The story with Russian doping is a thick and very disgusting cocktail with 80 percent politics and 20 percent doping proper", Medvedev said on his Facebook page.

"In some countries they find doping very quickly, in others never. ... This is complete double standards," he added. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
