Paralympics-Rogge to undergo surgery, will miss closing ceremony

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge will miss the closing ceremony of the London Paralympic Games because he is due to undergo hip surgery, the IOC said on Tuesday.

“The president will undergo hip replacement surgery this week and will need a few days to recover,” an IOC spokesperson said.

The International Paralympic Committee confirmed Rogge would not be attending Sunday’s closing ceremony where Coldplay are due to bring down the curtain on the 11-day sporting spectacle.

The 70-year-old Belgian, a former orthopaedic surgeon, attended the opening ceremony last Wednesday.

The closing ceremony is based on a theme of earth, wind, water, fire and ice and Rihanna and Jay-Z are rumoured to be among the acts joining Coldplay on stage.