FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Parametric Technology: Canaccord Genuity raises price target (April 26)
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 8:36 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Parametric Technology: Canaccord Genuity raises price target (April 26)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline of April 26 item to say that Canaccord raised the price target of Parametric Technology, not of Parametric Sound)

April 26 (Reuters) - Parametric Technology PMTC.O :

Parametric Technology PMTC.O : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $25 from $24 For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on RCH/US Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click RCH/US Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on RCH/CA Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click RCH/CA Reuters Station users, click .4899

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.