UPDATE 1-Parametric cuts FY licensing growth forecast, shares fall

April 25 (Reuters) - Parametric Technology Corp posted second-quarter results ahead of Wall Street expectations, but the product-design software maker cut its full-year license revenue growth forecast after it failed to close a large deal in Europe.

Shares of the company, which also forecast a lower-than-expected third quarter, fell 6 percent to $19.01 in after-market trade.

The company, which makes software used to create 3-D computer models for aircraft engines, cars and mobile phones, said it was targeting license revenue growth of about 5 percent for 2012, lower than the nearly 20 percent it forecast earlier.

It expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of 28 cents to 32 cents per share, on revenue of $300 million to $315 million.

This trailed analysts’ expectations of 35 cents per share on revenue of $316.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Parametric said in April that a European customer had completed negotiations and had won approval from its board, but a management change reversed the process and disrupted closure.

Parametric said it would continue to pursue the transaction and had it closed in the second quarter, it would have contributed more than $10 million in license revenue.

Net income for the quarter ended March fell to $3.6 million, or 3 cents per share, from $19 million, or 16 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Parametric, which gets its revenue from licensing and servicing its design softwares, earned 30 cents per share, topping expectations of 27 cents per share.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $301.1 million, marginally beating expectations of $300.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Needham, Massachusetts-based company’s shares, which have lost 27 percent in value since it reported its first-quarter results on Jan. 26, closed at $20.23 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.