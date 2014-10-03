FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 3, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

Real Estate firm Paramount Group files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - New York-based real estate company Paramount Group Inc filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $2.65 billion in an initial public offering of common stock.

The company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities were underwriting the IPO. (bit.ly/1n0q6ld)

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PGRE”.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its initial IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
