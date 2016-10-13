RPT-Kellogg to buy controlling shareholder of Brazil's Parati Group

(Repeats to change story keyword used by media customers)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co said on Thursday it would buy Ritmo Investimentos, the controlling shareholder of Brazilian biscuit maker Parati Group, for about 1.38 billion reais ($428.44 million) to expand its presence in emerging markets.

The deal, which will be an all-cash transaction, represents Kellogg's fourth acquisition in emerging markets in the last two years, the company said.