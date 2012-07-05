FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's J.Front to pay $531 mln to lift Parco stake
July 5, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's J.Front to pay $531 mln to lift Parco stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Japanese department store operator J. Front Retailing Co said on Thursday it would pay 42.4 billion yen ($531.36 million) to almost double its stake in boutique shopping mall chain Parco Co to up to 65 percent.

J. Front is offering 1,100 yen per share, the same price it paid in March for the initial 33.2 percent it bought in Parco from unlisted real estate developer Mori Trust Co.

The planned investment, first reported by Reuters on Wednesday, will be used by J. Front to deepen its ties with Parco as it seeks to develop retail outlets that tap urban consumers in their 20s and 30s.

Parco shares could be diluted any time after late August by the Development Bank of Japan, which holds 15 billion yen worth of convertible bonds.

Parco shares closed at 947 yen on Thursday, down 2.6 percent, while J. Front rose 0.8 percent to 402 yen. The Nikkei average slipped 0.3 percent to close at 9,079.8. ($1 = 79.7950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham and Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
