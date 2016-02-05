Pareto Bank raises $18 mln in share issue, plans IPO in late Q2

OSLO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Norway’s Pareto Bank raised 150 million Norwegian crowns ($17.58 million) in a share issue on Friday and said it plans an initial public offering in Oslo towards the end of the second quarter.

Pareto Bank’s shares are currently traded on Norway’s over the counter (OTC) market. Ahead of the share issue the company had a market value of about 1.1 billion crowns.

The share issue was managed by brokerages DNB Markets and Pareto Securities.