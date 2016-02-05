FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pareto Bank raises $18 mln in share issue, plans IPO in late Q2
February 5, 2016 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Pareto Bank raises $18 mln in share issue, plans IPO in late Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Norway’s Pareto Bank raised 150 million Norwegian crowns ($17.58 million) in a share issue on Friday and said it plans an initial public offering in Oslo towards the end of the second quarter.

Pareto Bank’s shares are currently traded on Norway’s over the counter (OTC) market. Ahead of the share issue the company had a market value of about 1.1 billion crowns.

The share issue was managed by brokerages DNB Markets and Pareto Securities.

$1 = 8.5305 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

